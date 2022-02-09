More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 33, dropping temps and chance of snow
There's a better chance of moderate to heavy snow Thursday afternoon, and cooler temperatures on the way.
Business
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Spacex's newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.
World
Madagascar's death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 92
The toll of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced by the tropical storm which rampaged across the island earlier this week, the national disaster management office announced Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Falling temps, chance of wintry mix
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 9
Evening weather: Low of 31; considerable cloudiness with a couple of flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.