Afternoon forecast: 32, of snow on the way tonight
There's a winter weather advisory tonight through tomorrow afternoon, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in the metro area and a cooldown on the way.
Nation
Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause
Colorado firefighters have boxed in the big fire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in their effort to prevent it from spreading — but officials warned Tuesday that gusty winds expected ahead of a snowstorm could cause flareups in the burn zone between Denver and Boulder.
Nation
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway south of the nation's capital that became impassable when tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm.
Nation
Sen. Kaine: 'Miserable' commute became a survival project
Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday's snowstorm, eager to negotiate voting rights legislation and preside over the Senate Tuesday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Quiet, warmer, high 32; snow tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 4