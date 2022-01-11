More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 32, mostly sunny and mild
It'll be much warmer with light winds and a few passing clouds. There's a chance of accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday as well as Friday.
Nation
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 32 as warm-up arrives
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 11
World
German police conduct raids in connection with floods
Police in western Germany raided offices and homes on Tuesday in connection with the floods last summer in which more than 180 people died and hundreds more were injured.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Temperatures Return – Snow Chance Late Week
Warmer highs - generally in the 30s - are in the forecast as we head through Thursday. A clipper will bring a decent chance of at least shovelable snow somewhere across the state Friday. - D.J. Kayser