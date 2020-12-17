More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Live: Vikings-Bears updates, pregame news and highlights
Follow Ben Goessling, Mark Craig and others for updates before and during Sunday's game between the Vikings and Bears from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Bears: Game information, statistics, TV-radio and more
Tap here for a guide to the game, including statistics, roiters and more information about Sunday's game between the Vikings and Bears
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Where are the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota? Here's a look by ZIP code
The Minnesota Department of Health releases weekly data on COVID-19 cases by ZIP code each Thursday. See where new cases are appearing in the state, and which areas have been hardest hit over the pandemic.