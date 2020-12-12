More from Star Tribune
Business
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
Gophers
Live: Late second-quarter touchdown gives Gophers 17-14 halftime lead at Nebraska
Minnesota plays its first game since beating Purdue three weeks ago. Tap here for updates from Star Tribune staff and more before and during the game.
Colleges
Humble and ready to go, Bueckers set to start UConn career Saturday
The former Hopkins star is expected to make her collegiate debut at home after the Huskies' first four games were canceled.
Puck Drop
Gophers trio named to U.S. National Junior Team
Defensemen Brock Faber, Ryan Johnson and Jackson LaCombe will play for Team USA in the upcoming World Junior Championship. Three others with Minnesota ties also made the team.