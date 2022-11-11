More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors Anderson: Grant recounts harrowing Armistice Day Blizzard, when he nearly died hunting ducks
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 32, cloudy and windy
Veterans Day sees some cool weather, with snow showers in northern Minnesota. Next week brings chances of snow.
Nation
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered if their homes can be made livable again.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, cold, windy; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 11
World
African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change
Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit.
Nation
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia.