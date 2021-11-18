More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 32, chance of flurries
There's a chance of light snow or flurries early this afternoon, with clearing later today that may give us a glimpse of tonight's partial lunar eclipse.
Nation
US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods
Residents of this small U.S. city along the Canadian border were assessing damage from flooding that hit an estimated three quarters of homes, as Washington state and British Columbia tried to dry out from an intense, days-long rain storm that cut off key roadways and forced hundreds of evacuations.
Weather
Morning forecast: A few snow showers, high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 18
World
State of emergency in British Columbia; more deaths expected
The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Wednesday following floods and mudslides caused by extremely heavy rainfall, and officials said they expected to find more dead.
Nation
Pilot death is 2nd amid late season wildfires in Rockies
Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the death of a pilot who crashed while fighting a wildfire near Rocky Mountain National Park at night, the second person to die amid wind-driven, late season wildfires in the Rockies this week.