Weather
Afternoon forecast: 31, windy, passing clouds
Gusty winds may create areas of blowing snow. Northern Minnesota can expect light snow, and there may be occasional flurries in the metro area.
Morning forecast: Breezy, warmer, high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15
Paul Douglas
Seasonably Cold - Meteorologically Boring
Winds gust to 30 today as the mercury approaches 30F by evening. 30s are possible Sunday, before another chilly correction next week. I suspect we haven't seen the last subzero low of winter just yet. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, cold; high 17
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 14