More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, high 42, winter storms roll in early Monday
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 42 today, winter weather on the way
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Weather
More wintry weather headed to Minnesota with 'good chance of significant snow'
Friday's storm saw heavy winds in the Twin Cities area, closed roads in northwestern Minnesota and a 20- to 30-car pileup near Brainerd.
Evening forecast: Low of 19; partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet Sunday - Winter Storm Watch Monday & Tuesday
While no snow is in the forecast for a quiet and warmer Sunday across the metro, that changes early this week. A slow-moving Colorado low will bring an extended period of snow Monday into Tuesday across central and southern Minnesota with Winter Storm Watches in place. - D.J. Kayser