More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900
A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:
Nation
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
Kentucky's governor said at least 70 may have died in the state and the toll was climbing after tornadoes and severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 30, sunny
It'll be sunny as folks are digging out from the snowstorm, with milder weather on the way.
World
Brazil: 3 killed during heavy rains and flooding
Brazil's government declared a state of emergency in almost 50 cities in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais due to heavy rains that caused floods and killed at least three people.
Local
Twin Cities area digs out after storm; Woodbury reports 20"
Parts of the Twin Cities metro saw a foot and a half of snow. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, which started at 9 p.m. Flights have been canceled.