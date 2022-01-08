More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort
At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 29, cloudy and windy
Gusty winds will make it feel colder, with more frigid air on the way tonight.
Weather
Morning weather: 29, windy with some clouds
It'll be warmer but windy, with some clouds. There's colder weather on the way Sunday.
Biden pledges aid for Colorado fire victims
The president and first lady comforted those grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire after touring damage in Louisville.
Nation
1 missing in Pacific Northwest flooding, slides
At least one person was missing and presumed dead as snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.