Politics
Pro-Trump media figures blame 'agitators' for Capitol invasion
Conservative media tries to cast doubt on Capitol mob.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccinations jump to 91,174 in Minnesota
Governor predicts steady growth in vaccinations will further reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota soon.
Variety
Late-night hosts react with shock, anger to Capitol attack
Late-night TV show hosts expressed anger and frustration at the violence at the U.S. Capitol, offering somber monologues that pleaded for unity even as some aimed pointed barbs at those they held responsible for the mobs' actions.
Politics
Minnesota's Republicans in Congress split on challenge
The vote came hours after rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.