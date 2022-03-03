More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
UN report paints dire picture of the Gulf of Mexico's future
Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the Texas coast in 2017. Then in 2020, ferocious winds from Hurricane Laura destroyed homes across coastal Louisiana. Hurricane Ida hit in 2021, leaving the entire city of New Orleans without power for days.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 27, partly cloudy
It'll be chilly, with peeks of sun, light winds and scattered flurries, with chances of mixed precipitation this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry today, high 27; sloppy weekend ahead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thurs., March 3
World
500,000 people on flood alert as rain lashes Sydney
Around 500,000 people in Sydney and its surrounding areas had by Thursday been told to evacuate or prepare to flee floodwaters as torrential rain lashed an extraordinarily long stretch of the Australian east coast.
Evening forecast: Low of 14; cloudy and cooler, with changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.