World
Brazil mudslides from torrential rains kill at least 58
The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 58, local authorities said Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 26, chilly and cloudy
There's a slight chance of flurries. Cooler temperatures are on the way tonight, with a wind chill advisory in northwestern Minnesota.
World
High winds, heavy rains head to Germany; schools to shut
Schools will be shut in Germany's most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country.
Sports
After dip in Beijing, Olympians ask: What about Africa?
Victory, of sorts, for Eritrea's sole Winter Olympian — one of just six athletes competing for African countries at the Games in China — was achieved even before his feat of surviving two runs in blizzard conditions down a hazardous course aptly named The Ice River.
World
Tropical storm Dumako hits northern Madagascar; 2 missing
Two people are missing and 885 have been displaced in northeastern Madagascar by tropical storm Dumako, the National Office for Disaster Management reported Wednesday.