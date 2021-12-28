More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 25; snow tapering after sunset
There's a winter weather advisory for the metro area until 6 p.m. with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected and the chance for freezing drizzle.
World
Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil
Two dams broke in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.
Nation
'So difficult': Northwest cold forces some into shelters
With temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropping well below freezing, Kaety West walked a short distance in the snow from the tent where she usually stays to find refuge at a small warming center at an American Legion hall.
Local
Another round of snow, then deep freeze up next for Twin Cities
Bone-chilling cold is on tap for the rest of 2021 as daily highs will hover around 10 above and nightly lows will fall below zero.