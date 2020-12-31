More from Star Tribune
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast.
Business
Nashville bombing spotlights vulnerable voice, data networks
The Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville led to phone and data service outages and disruptions over hundreds of miles in the southern U.S., raising new concerns about the vulnerability of U.S. communications.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 24
The latest forecast for the Twin Cites and Minnesota.
Nation
Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes
A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot (0.30 meters) of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year's Eve, according to weather forecasters.