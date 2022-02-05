More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 23, windy with a mix of sun and clouds, chance of snow
Gusty winds will make it feel colder than the high as a light dusting of snow moves through. There's warmer weather on the way early next week.
Nation
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
The winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages and contributed to hundreds of traffic accidents from Texas to Maine had moved out to sea Saturday, and while most locations were returning to normal, many people in the Memphis, Tennessee, area were without electricity and could be in the dark for a full week.
Business
EXPLAINER: How to stage Olympics in a snow-challenged city
Dry Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, making this year's Winter Games the first to rely almost entirely on artificial snow. Organizers are touting the event's green credentials, but experts do worry about the environmental impact of such a massive snowmaking operation given the huge amounts of water and electricity it takes.
Weather
Morning forecast: 23, gusty winds; dusting of snow possible
It'll be windy and cold, with a chance of snow, and cool again Sunday.
World
Cyclone Batsirai blows across Indian Ocean toward Madagascar
The full force of Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit Madagascar Saturday evening, according to weather officials.