Vikings
Vikings are expected to add McCardell to coaching staff
The team's staff for 2021 is starting to take shape, with former NFL player Keenan McCardell likely to be the new wide receiver coach.
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 5% threshold
More than 5% of Minnesota's population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The state reported 16 new deaths and 1,335 infections, while 320,347 Minnesotans have received at least the first of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
NYC mayor wants 'full truth' in COVID death toll
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed the need to be transparent about the COVID-19 death toll following the release of a report by the New York State Attorney General that showed fatalities in the state's nursing homes may have been undercounted by as much as 50%.
Business
Sites restrict stock trading in GameStop, other companies
Robinhood and other online trading platforms are moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors.