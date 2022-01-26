More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 22, cloudy and windy
The wind chill advisory for the metro area is over, but there's a chance of drifting snow. We may see scattered snow showers Thursday.
Nation
Situation 'dire' as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
The Coast Guard battled time and currents Wednesday as its planes and ships searched for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, four days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm.
World
Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar count deaths, damage by storm
Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa.
Business
Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued road
Greek army and municipal crews removed hundreds of vehicles Wednesday that had been stranded in snow for three days along a road linking Athens to its international airport, as authorities struggled to clear blocked thoroughfares and restore power to blacked out parts of the capital.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dangerously cold start, then windy and 22
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 26