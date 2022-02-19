More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
More wintry weather headed to Minnesota with 'good chance of significant snow'
Friday's storm saw heavy winds in the Twin Cities area, closed roads in northwestern Minnesota and a 20- to 30-car pileup near Brainerd.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 22, breezy, mix of sun and clouds
It'll get warmer overnight, with a breezy high of 43 Sunday. There's the potential for heavy snow Monday into Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 22, mix of clouds and sun, windy
Temperatures will rise overnight, with a high of in the mid-40s Sunday, and then a chance of heavy snow Monday.
Nation
Blizzard conditions close portions of ND, Minnesota roadways
Blizzard conditions have closed portions an interstate and highways in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota Friday.
Evening forecast: Low of -2; windy, mainly clear and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.