Nation
Strong storms splinter trees, cause damage in Alabama
Storms that moved across the Deep South early Wednesday knocked down trees and caused other scattered damage in Alabama before prompting tornado warnings in Georgia.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 21, mix of sun and clouds
Temperatures are below normal, with light to moderate northwestern winds. Some scattered flurries are possible.
Business
Changing snowfall makes it harder to fight fire with fire
Dripping flaming fuel as they go, a line of workers slowly descends a steep, snow-covered hillside above central Colorado's South Platte River, torching piles of woody debris that erupt into flames shooting two stories high.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly again, high 21
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 9
Evening forecast: Low of 15; partly cloudy and a colder day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.