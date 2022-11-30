More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 20, falling temps, chance of snow
We've already reached our high temperature, with cold, cloudy and breezy conditions bringing a continued chance of snow. Wind chills will be around zero. Thursday will be dry.
Business
Puerto Rico extends power contract amid outages, objections
A heavily criticized private company that operates the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico secured a last-minute extension on its contract Wednesday despite widespread objections.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Weather
