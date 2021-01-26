More from Star Tribune
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz unveils $52.4 billion budget aimed at leveling COVID's uneven toll
His proposal includes extensive tax increases to support his spending and tax break plans.
Politics
Joe Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will formally call on the federal government to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role the government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies, according to a senior administration official.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Driver hits at least 6 people in Portland, 1 dead
A motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, Monday before he fled on foot and was arrested, police said.