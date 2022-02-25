More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 16, sunny
It'll be chilly and sunny, with rising temps and gusty winds Saturday and a chance of blowing snow.
Nation
Snow moves into Northeast; a foot possible in many areas
A steady snow that started in the predawn hours Friday could bring up to a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time the storm ends late in the day, while other spots were contending with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice.
Weather
Morning forecast: More cold sun, high 17
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 25
Evening forecast: Low of 4, with a coating to an inch of more snow; overcast and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Sunny And Cool Friday - 30s This Weekend!
Sunnier skies return on Friday, but we'll still be cool with high pressure in place and highs in the teens. An extended period of warmer weather starts Saturday with highs generally in the 30s through the middle of next week. - D.J. Kayser