Nation
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Salt spreader trucks crisscrossed coastal roads as courthouses and schools closed Friday to prepare for a snow and ice storm expected to snarl parts of the Carolinas and Virginia unaccustomed to winter precipitation.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 16, mix of sun and clouds; snow on the way
We'll get three chances for snow this weekend: later this afternoon, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon into Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, then high 16; snow showers tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21
Local
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.
Evening forecast: Low of -8; clear and very cold, with temps heading above 0 Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.