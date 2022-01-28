More from Star Tribune
Nation
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to US East Coast
Residents and officials across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. were bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 15, mix of sun and clouds
Northern Minnesota may see some snow showers, but there's some sun and warmer weather on the way starting Saturday.
Sports
Dissed: Olympic snowboarders still irked by secondary status
The wind-whipped ice pellets slammed against their faces and made their cheeks feel like frozen sandpaper. On another part of the mountain, the Alpine skiers had been sent back to their hotels, told the conditions were too dangerous for racing that day.
Nation
For tornado-ravaged churches, rebuilding means rethinking
Mayfield First United Methodist Church, a century-old temple with stately columns and stained-glass windows, has long been an anchor in the life of Kathy O'Nan, the city's 68-year-old mayor.