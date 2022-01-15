More from Star Tribune
World
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 15, chilly sunshine
It'll be sunny but very cold, with wind chills not reaching much past 0. There's warmer weather and a chance of more snow on the way Sunday.
Nation
Major winter storm: South braces for big blast of snow, ice
Forecasts of snow and ice as far south as Georgia have put a big part of the Southeast on an emergency preparedness footing as shoppers scoured store shelves for storm supplies and crews raced to treat highways and roads as a major winter storm approached from the Midwest.
Weather
Morning forecast: 15 with subzero windchills and sunny skies
It'll be sunny but very cold, with warmer weather and a chance of more snow on the way Sunday.
Local
Minnesota's beloved outdoor ice rinks require constant care
With temperatures consistently below zero, it's safe to say winter is in full bloom. And with winter comes snow and ice.