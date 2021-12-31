More from Star Tribune
Business
Wildfire burns hundreds of homes in Colorado, thousands flee
Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 15, 1-3" of snow in central Minnesota
Temperatures will range from -14 in Grand Forks to 21 in Rochester today but only -3 at midnight in the metro area. Snow is moving through central Minnesota through evening. It'll be a very cold start to the new year, with dangerous wind chills.
World
Omicron's New Years cocktail: Sorrow, fear but hope for 2022
Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.
Local
Wind chill warning hits North Dakota, northern Minnesota
Forecasters warned Friday that negative wind chills could bring dangerously cold weather to North Dakota and parts of Minnesota during the night.