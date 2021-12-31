Temperatures will range from -14 in Grand Forks to 21 in Rochester today but only -3 at midnight in the metro area. Snow is moving through central Minnesota through evening. It'll be a very cold start to the new year, with dangerous wind chills.

Temperatures will range from -14 in Grand Forks to 21 in Rochester today but only -3 at midnight in the metro area. Snow is moving through central Minnesota through evening. It'll be a very cold start to the new year, with dangerous wind chills.