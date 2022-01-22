More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 12, snow on the way
Snow will be arriving this evening, with a sunny start Sunday and another round of snow on the way Sunday evening. A total of 3 inches is expected in the metro.
Nation
Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice
A layer of ice and a blanket of snow covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia Saturday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures and precipitation not often seen in the region.
Nation
Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations
A wind-driven wildfire broke out late Friday in the rugged mountains above Big Sur, forcing residents to evacuate from their homes and authorities to shut down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.
Weather
Morning forecast: 13, windy with more snow on the way
It'll be cold and windy, with more snow on the way this evening (with around 3 inches in the Twin Cities) and again late Sunday.
Nation
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Freezing rain, sleet and snow blew into coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia on Friday in a winter storm that forecasters say could snarl a region that's unaccustomed to winter precipitation.