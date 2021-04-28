More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon: 62, mix of sun and clouds, mild
It'll be a typical spring day, with a slight chance of sprinkles in far southern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Drying out, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 28
Paul Douglas
Weekend Warm Front Will Put Some Spring Back In Your Step
This cool correction has gone on way too long, it's time for the weather pendulum to swing in the other direction, which should, on-paper, in-theory, happen this weekend with a run of 70s, even 80 degrees. Stating the obvious: we are long overdue for a real warm front
Business
Ex-New York power market CEO named interim ERCOT CEO
The former CEO of New York's independent electricity marketer has been named interim CEO of the manager of the electric grid serving 90% of Texas, officials announced Tuesday.
Nation
Alabama marks 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds
With lowered flags and somber ceremonies, Alabama paused Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of a horrific tornado outbreak that killed more than 250 people statewide, caused billions in damage and reshaped entire communities.