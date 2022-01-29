More from Star Tribune
Nation
When Boston's been buried: History's biggest snowstorms
A look at the biggest snowfalls on record in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date to 1891. Saturday's storm could drop more than 2 feet of snow and make its way into the record books. The weather service takes its official measurements at Boston's Logan International Airport:
Weather
Afternoon: 27, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be mild this weekend and early next week, with a little bit of light snow across the Arrowhead today.
Business
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages while forecasters warned conditions would worsen and then be followed by bitter cold.
Weather
Morning forecast: 27, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be mild this weekend and early next week, with a little bit of light snow across northeastern Minnesota today.
Nation
East Coast buttons up ahead of snow; Boston could get 2 feet
Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the East Coast ahead of a storm that could drop 2 feet or more of fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston.