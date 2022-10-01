More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Metro briefs: Inver Grove Heights delays vote restricting short-term rentals
Inver Grove Heights has postponed voting on an ordinance that would prohibit homeowners from offering their homes as short-term rentals through websites such as Airbnb…
Gophers
Mistake-prone Gophers fall 20-10 to Purdue
The Boilermakers took a 10-0 first-quarter lead, then pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand No. 21 Minnesota its first loss.
After Hurricane Ian, flooding menaces Florida inland towns
Hurricane Ian's impact has not been confined to Florida's beaches and tourist towns. The rains from the storm's deluge are flowing into inland towns not usually part of the hurricane warnings.
High Schools
'It was going to end one way or another,' so Hastings made that ending sudden
The Raiders, whose only losses are to ranked teams, defeated South St. Paul with a two-point conversion in OT.
Duluth
Minnesota briefs: Two Duluth-area TV stations combine to form Northern News Now
And St. Louis County says no new deer farms.