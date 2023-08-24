More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins mount late comeback to win series opener 7-5 over Rangers
The Twins belted five home runs in Thursday night's game, the last coming off the bat of pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers with two outs in the eighth inning.
www.startribune.com
After booking, Trump calls Georgia charges a 'travesty of justice'
The former president made the remarks at the Hartsfield-Jackson International airport as he prepared to return to Bedminster, N.J., after spending 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail being booked.
Twins
Among Twins' injured position players, Castro is closest to returning
Alex Kirilloff is hoping he will be able to be activated after a rehab assignment, but José Miranda is not expected back until 2024.
St. Cloud
Stearns County Board rejects proposal to drop record and research fees for those who want to remove racial covenants
Several counties and cities across the state have supported such efforts.
Vikings
Vikings' McCardell applies lessons from training camps past to young receivers
Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell was once a late-round draft pick battling for a roster spot who ended up with a long NFL career.