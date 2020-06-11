More from Star Tribune
National
For Ellison, Floyd case brings pressure -- and opportunity
Keith Ellison has been a civil rights activist, a defense attorney, a cable-TV favorite, a rabble-rouser in Congress, a party operator and an occasional provocateur on Twitter.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis officers condemn Chauvin in George Floyd's death
Several Minneapolis police officers issued a public letter condemning the killing of George Floyd, embracing Chief Medaria Arradondo and seeking to work toward regaining public trust. The letter begins, "Dear Everyone — but especially Minneapolis citizens," and claims to represent how the "vast majority" of Minneapolis police officers feel at this moment.
Local
Read letter from Minneapolis officers condemning killing of George Floyd
Several Minneapolis police officers issued a public letter condemning the killing of George Floyd, embracing Chief Medaria Arradondo and seeking to work toward regaining…
St. Paul
ATF offers $10,000 reward for couple sought in St. Paul fires
The two are believed to be traveling south, the ATF said, adding that the public should be on the lookout for them along the Interstate 35 corridor.
Minneapolis
State and local lawmakers want to enhance transit corridors in Minneapolis
They're seeking $55 million in state bonding for bus-rapid lines crisscrossing Minneapolis and St. Paul, including the Lake Street corridor.