Duluth
First posthumous pardon granted in Duluth lynchings case
Max Mason, a "scapegoat" for a mob that lynched three innocent black men in Duluth 100 years ago, has been cleared of his rape conviction.
Local
With many out of work, young protesters get first taste of activism after Floyd killing
With so much time on their hands, some younger Minnesotans said there is nowhere else they'd rather be.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 deaths in long-term care surpass 1,000 in Minnesota
Milestone in COVID-19 pandemic comes amid reported progress in addressing outbreaks in long-term care and preventing infections in new facilities.
Minneapolis
Five Minneapolis council members propose letting voters decide future of MPD
To get the measure on the November ballot, the City Council and charter commission would need to work on an expedited schedule.
National
The Latest: Clemson to remove name of pro-slavery politician
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Clemson U. to strip name of pro-slavery vice president from honors college.— Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for slavery comment.— Richmond…