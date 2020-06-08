More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Stark data shows impact of COVID on state's nursing homes
Residents and staff of Minnesota's nursing homes are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, accounting for two-thirds of all deaths in long-term care.
Variety
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen during march
Some are calling for the disbarment of an attorney who spat on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police officers disciplined in fraction of cases
Each year, hundreds of complaints of police misconduct — from citizens and from inside the Minneapolis Police Department itself — land before a civilian review board tasked with investigating them.
Local
Minnesota driver's license renewal website back up after being overwhelmed
More than 10,000 Minnesotans have renewed licenses and ID cards since June 3.
Minneapolis
Movement to defund police sees Minneapolis as proving ground
They may differ on what it means to dismantle or defund the police. But the idea has gained momentum across the country, with activists asking people to redefine public safety without armed, uniformed officers of the law.