World
Senegal's top opposition leader found guilty of libel
Senegal's top opposition leader has been given a two-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of libel.
World
Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings
A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada's federal police force responded to the country's worst mass shooting and recommends that the government rethink the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's central role in the country's policing.
World
Drug dealer found guilty of killing 9-year-old girl in UK
A drug dealer was convicted Thursday of killing a 9-year-old girl in the English city of Liverpool when he fired at a man who was trying to push his way into her house to escape the gunman.
World
NATO, US forces join Romania-led Black Sea military drills
Romania's navy led multinational military drills in the Black Sea region Thursday that brought together U.S. and NATO troops as the 30-nation alliance looks to boost security on its southeastern flank amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Business
Macron unveils plan to save water amid climate change toll
President Emmanuel Macron launched a broad plan on Thursday to ensure that France has sovereignty over its water resources, growing increasingly scarce because of climate change, challenging farmers, drying lakes and leaving some households without water running from their faucets.