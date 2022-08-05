The cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale along with the West Metro Fire-Rescue District held their Wet 'n' Wild Fun Day at Valley Place Park on Friday. The event offered three giant water slides and a fire hose sprinkler.

