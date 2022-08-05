More from Star Tribune
Local
Ukrainian soldiers come to Minnesota for prosthetics, hope
A Ukrainian prosthetic limb specialist in Minneapolis sought a way to help amid despair over Russia's invasion.
A wet and wild day in Crystal
The cities of Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale along with the West Metro Fire-Rescue District held their Wet 'n' Wild Fun Day at Valley Place Park on Friday. The event offered three giant water slides and a fire hose sprinkler.
Minneapolis
Indigenous environmental advocates weigh in on future of Hiawatha golf
Anishinaabe and Dakota residents urged the Park Board to prioritize wildlife, water quality and floodplain restoration in redesign plans.
Variety
weekly pet briefs
Keep cookouts safeDogs are notorious for stealing items off the grill — or at least begging for a taste — but make sure you know…
Vikings
New Vikings tight end Mundt likes to be 'Johnny on the spot'
He is familiar with Kevin O'Connell's offense from their time together with the Rams.