More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Scorched by history: Discriminatory past shapes heat waves in minority and low-income neighborhoods
Ruben Berrios knows the scorching truth: When it comes to extreme heat, where you live can be a matter of life and death.
Weather
A warmer, drier week shaping up - shot at 90s next weekend
An isolated T-storm is possible today (isolated means less than 1 in 10 of us will actually see rain) and a drier, warmer week is on tap with consistent 80s
Nation
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Heat and a hurricane descend on the U.S., other wild weather around the world
As Hurricane Beryl batters Texas and extreme heat blankets much of the U.S. South and West, the world is set for another week of wild weather that human-caused climate change makes more likely.
World
Nearly 1,000 homes in Cape Town destroyed by storms as city braces for a week of bad weather
Nearly 1,000 homes in informal settlements in Cape Town, South Africa, have been destroyed by gale-force winds, displacing around 4,000 people, authorities and an aid organization said as the city braces for a week of damaging storms.
Nation
Is it a hurricane or a tropical storm? Here's a breakdown of extreme weather terms
Hurricane Beryl is barreling through Texas Monday after devastating parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.