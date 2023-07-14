More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
Business
Lawsuit against fast fashion retailer Shein claims RICO violations
China's fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the clothing maker's copyright infringement is so aggressive, it amounts to racketeering.
Nation
Q&A: Robert Downey Jr. on how 'Oppenheimer' represents the Manhattan Project with nuance
Robert Downey Jr. said he came away from Christopher Nolan's ''Oppenheimer,'' thinking about how important context is to understand significant moments in history.
Variety
A 'Top Gun' experience: What it's like to pull 7Gs in a Blue Angels fighter jet
Reporter Richard Chin felt the need for speed ahead of this weekend's Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.
Variety
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
When Emily Litman was in middle school, kids whose parents grounded them would blithely lament: ''I just want to die." Now she's a middle school teacher in New Jersey, and when her students' phones and TikTok access are taken away, their out-loud whining has a 21st-century digital twist: ''I feel so unalive.''
Music
Review: The Killers downsize in a big way for First Ave underplay gig
Thursday's instantly sold-out show was a hastily announced warm-up gig to Friday's TC Summer Fest set at Target Field.