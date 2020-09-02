More from Star Tribune
Politics
Pelosi on salon visit: 'It was a setup'
The House speaker responded to criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco.
Nation
WWII vet who was on USS Missouri marks anniversary of surrender
Jerry Pedersen, 95, watched history unfold as a young Marine.
Local
Invasive jumping worms: Impacts and prevention
Jumping worms can dramatically change soils, giving it a unique texture similar to coffee grounds. Jumping worms feast on mulch and strip vital nutrients from topsoil. This kills plants and increases erosion.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 61; windy and partly cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
US further restricts Chinese diplomats travel
The Trump administration on Wednesday stepped up its battle with China by further restricting the ability of Chinese diplomats to travel, hold meetings with academics and host cultural events in the United States.