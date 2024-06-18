More from Star Tribune
Nation
Noam Chomsky's wife says reports of famed linguist's death are false
Noam Chomsky's wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports Tuesday that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue.
Nation
Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with drunken driving in a village in New York's Hamptons, after police said he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the posh seaside summer retreat.
World
Anouk Aimée, the radiant French star of 'A Man and a Woman' and 'La Dolce Vita,' dies at 92
Anouk Aimée, the radiant French star and dark-eyed beauty of classic films including Federico Fellini's ''La Dolce Vita" and Claude Lelouch's ''A Man and a Woman,'' has died. She was 92.
Variety
What's a heat dome? Here's why so much of the US is broiling this week
With much of the Midwest and the Northeast broiling — or about to broil — in extreme summer heat this week, meteorologists are talking about heat waves and heat domes.
Sports
3-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor heads to Olympics for NBCUniversal beach volleyball coverage
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor is heading back to the Summer Games — as a beach volleyball analyst for NBCUniversal.