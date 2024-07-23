More from Star Tribune
East Metro Dad charged after 10-year-old daughter took pal for ATV ride that ended in crash killing both girls
World
Taiwan's air force cancels drills as typhoon approaches. Naval and land exercises to continue
An approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises were set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to invade.
Weather
A few swarms of T-storms today, then dry from Wednesday into Saturday with a warming trend
An irritable sky will squeeze out a few more T-storms today, but dry weather returns from Wednesday into much of the weekend, when highs may top 90 degrees
Nation
Data shows hurricanes and earthquakes grab headlines but inland counties top disaster list
Floyd County keeps flooding and the federal government keeps coming to the rescue.
Nation
Wildfires plague the West amid a scorching heat wave and high winds
At least a half-dozen homes lay in ruins Monday after one of many dangerous wildfires in the West suddenly swept into a Southern California neighborhood during a blistering heat wave.
Paul Douglas
Skies clear Wednesday, with highs near 90 by Saturday
But smoke from wildfires could boost the haze factor.