A few dinnertime T-storms later today and Wednesday - first 90 of 2024 this weekend?
The atmosphere may be unstable enough for a few more pop-up T-storms later today and again late Wednesday, capable of drenching downpours
Nation
Beryl leaves hot misery in its wake as the still-dangerous storm churns into the US interior
Many of the millions left without power when Hurricane Beryl crashed into the Houston area, killing several people and unleashing flooding, now face days without air conditioning as dangerous heat threatens the region Tuesday.
Nation
Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths
Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth's hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist's death over the weekend.
Paul Douglas
Warmer, drier weather likely in the week ahead
Storms could bubble up Saturday as highs top 90 statewide.
Nation
Scorched by history: Discriminatory past shapes heat waves in minority and low-income neighborhoods
Ruben Berrios knows the scorching truth: When it comes to extreme heat, where you live can be a matter of life and death.