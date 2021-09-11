More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gametime: Miami cuts Gophers lead to 21-13 in third quarter with field goal
After their season-opening loss to No. 3-ranked Ohio State, the Gophers are heavily favored for their game against Miami of Ohio . Here's everything you need to follow the game.
9/11 mourners arrive at World Trade Center in NYC
The U.S. is marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with commemorations at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
There's a slight chance of showers tonight, with cooler weather on the way Sunday.
Gophers
Pregame: Gophers aim to get back on winning track vs. Miami (Ohio)
Minnesota has won 19 consecutive nonconference games and will try to make it 20. WR Chris Autman-Bell warmed up but will miss his second consecutive game.
Vikings
Vikings at Bengals: 3 story lines, 2 key matchups, 1 stat that matters
The Vikings' opener on Sunday is the type of game a team with serious playoff aspirations should win to start the year. Will they?