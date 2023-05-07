More from Star Tribune
MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due to strike
The first big live awards show to air during the current screenwriters' strike has retreated to a pre-taped event as the MTV Movie & TV Awards tries to chart a celebratory course through a turbulent Hollywood.
Nation
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the United States
The latest high-profile mass shooting in the United States happened Saturday in Allen, Texas, where eight people were killed and seven were wounded at a busy outdoor shopping center before police killed the gunman.
Nation
Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting — this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Nation
Delta flight diverted to Boston due to 'unruly' passenger
A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.
Business
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
Tens of thousands of engineers remain frustrated with the lack of paid sick time and the demands railroads like BNSF are making in negotiations despite the deals that have been made this year for most of the other rail unions.