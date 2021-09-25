More from Star Tribune
8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Mogadishu
A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, police confirmed.
Golf
U.S. Ryder Cup team takes commanding 11-5 lead into singles matches
The Americans need only 3 ½ points from 12 singles matches on Sunday to win their first Ryder Cup since 2012.
Gophers
Saturday shocker: Lowly Bowling Green beats Gophers 14-10 in historic upset
Minnesota's offense misfired all game long, and the Falcons took advantage to spring the upset.
Gophers
Bowling Green kept the ball when Gophers needed it most
Helped by a couple of special teams mistakes by Minnesota, the Falcons had possession of the ball for most of the fourth quarter in their 14-10 upset win.
Featured Columns
Medcalf: Minnesota's 'teen whisperer' humbled by support he's received during cancer fight
Accustomed to providing support for others, Jason Clopton recently displayed his own vulnerability as he discussed his next steps.