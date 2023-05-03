More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, ''Soul Train'' creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
Variety
6 highlights from 60 years of the Guthrie Theater
Artistic director Joseph Haj shares six highlights for the 60th anniversary of the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
World
What to know about King Charles III's coronation
Great Britain's royal family turns the page on a new chapter Saturday with the coronation of King Charles III — a spectacle that echoes medieval times but featuring modern flourishes.
Variety
Gone 20 years, New Hampshire's Old Man of Mountain lives on
Two decades after New Hampshire's famous Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt.
Variety
For open water swimmers, even chilly, choppy water beckons
Many beaches won't open for weeks, but already one dedicated group is quietly pacing the shore.