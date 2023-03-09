More from Star Tribune
Business
US stocks fall slightly as worries linger on interest rates
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain anxious about the prospect of more aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.
Nation
Man charged with trying to stab flight attendant faces judge
The man charged with attempting to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight last weekend and trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon is headed to court on Thursday to find out whether he will be granted bail.
Nation
Republicans block meningitis, chickenpox vaccine mandates
Wisconsin Republicans blocked Gov. Tony Evers' plan Thursday to require student vaccinations against meningitis and tighten student chickenpox vaccination requirements.
Business
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.
Nation
US requires new info on breast density with all mammograms
All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot.