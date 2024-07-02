More from Star Tribune
4th of July holiday weekend gets a D+ for persistent waves of showers, T-storms
Skies brighten and dry out a bit today but Wednesday is the only dry day in sight. Showers and storms return from late on the 4th of July into Sunday
World
A powerful summer storm sweeps through Balkans with hail, rain and winds, killing 2
A powerful storm has swept through countries in the western Balkans after several days of sizzling temperatures, killing two people and damaging houses, pulling out trees and flooding streets, officials said on Tuesday.
World
UN weather agency says Tropical Cyclone Freddy that hit eastern Africa last year was longest ever
The U.N. weather agency said Tuesday that Tropical Cyclone Freddy, a deadly Indian Ocean storm that lashed eastern Africa last year, was confirmed to be the longest-lasting cyclone ever recorded at 36 days.
World
Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands
Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
World
Firefighters battle wildfires on 2 Greek islands as premier warns of a dangerous summer
Firefighters battled wildfires that broke out on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios and Kos Monday and injured five people, as Greece's prime minister warned of a dangerous summer ahead and said the public's help was essential in limiting the impact of wildfires.